Callan Capital LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,751,918,000 after buying an additional 471,765,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,375,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,401,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,770,000 after purchasing an additional 769,928 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,975,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,072,730,000 after purchasing an additional 658,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318,871 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of AMD stock traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,381,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,319,840. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.27. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.03 and a 52 week high of $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $283.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1,477.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.