Callan Capital LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,751,918,000 after buying an additional 471,765,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,375,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,401,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,770,000 after purchasing an additional 769,928 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,975,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,072,730,000 after purchasing an additional 658,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318,871 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices
In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.7 %
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
