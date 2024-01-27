AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 1,199 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARCO. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter worth about $30,900,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 12.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,559,000 after buying an additional 2,435,111 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,431,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,686,000 after buying an additional 1,417,481 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter worth about $13,037,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 41.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,932,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,506,000 after buying an additional 1,143,252 shares in the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

Shares of ARCO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 792,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,753. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 48.77%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

