UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for APi Group (NYSE:APG)

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APG. Citigroup raised their price target on APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

APG traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $32.30. 959,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,696. APi Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average is $28.83.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 2.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $4,548,315.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,057,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,732,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of APi Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,860,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,050,000 after buying an additional 167,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of APi Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,083,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,087,000 after purchasing an additional 593,023 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,343,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,643,000 after purchasing an additional 201,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in APi Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,983,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,577,000 after purchasing an additional 90,257 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in APi Group by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,832,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,385,000 after buying an additional 2,656,158 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

