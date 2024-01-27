Lufax (NYSE:LU) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.95.

Lufax Price Performance

NYSE:LU traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,816,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Lufax has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $13.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 0.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lufax will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lufax

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 207.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 567,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 382,884 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,481,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 230,191 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 2,850.6% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 1,307,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

