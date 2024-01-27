General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) PT Raised to $300.00 at Citigroup

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $283.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.38.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $265.07. 1,329,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,755. The firm has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.67 and its 200 day moving average is $236.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. General Dynamics has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $267.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 7.84%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $992,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 17.1% during the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 27,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 13.8% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 14.7% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.