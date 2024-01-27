Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT Lowered to $75.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EIX. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

EIX traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,284,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,362. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.94. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.99.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

