6,130 Shares in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Bought by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ELS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance
Shares of ELS traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.73. 937,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,363. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $74.40.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Equity LifeStyle Properties
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.
