AdvisorShares Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,413 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.3% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Price Performance

EXP stock traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.91. The company had a trading volume of 365,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,089. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.35. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.76 and a 12-month high of $216.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.41.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $130,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.