W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) PT Raised to $79.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.47. 1,776,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,216. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.57 and its 200-day moving average is $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $85.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 427.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,947,000 after buying an additional 8,831,553 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,475 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

