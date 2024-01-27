Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $950.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $850.00 to $950.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $778.05.

LRCX stock traded down $26.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $839.04. 1,675,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,018. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $756.79 and its 200 day moving average is $687.44. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $467.02 and a twelve month high of $900.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 22.0% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,052.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

