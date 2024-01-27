KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Increased to $640.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $640.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $584.50.

KLA Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of KLA stock traded down $42.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $599.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,195,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,694. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $569.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.63. KLA has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $658.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 109.25%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Institutional Trading of KLA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

