Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $25.98 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.19% of Deckers Outdoor worth $25,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 81.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DECK. StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $705.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $725.69.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,703 shares of company stock valued at $25,352,445. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK stock traded up $6.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $767.79. The company had a trading volume of 197,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,151. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $395.90 and a 12 month high of $768.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $693.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $595.66. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

