HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $852,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,401,858,000 after buying an additional 125,039,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after buying an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after buying an additional 3,459,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Trading Up 0.2 %
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.82.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
