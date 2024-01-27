HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $852,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,401,858,000 after buying an additional 125,039,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after buying an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after buying an additional 3,459,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.2 %

SBUX stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.80. 9,229,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,945,355. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $105.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.11.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.