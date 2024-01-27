HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 226 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.1% in the third quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 855,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,570,000 after buying an additional 67,963 shares during the period. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,344,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,662. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.79. The firm has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

