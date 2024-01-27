Curi Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,327 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,774 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.8% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Visa by 17.4% in the third quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,470 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.7% in the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 261,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $60,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in Visa by 17.5% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 57,497 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,123 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Visa stock traded down $4.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,586,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.10 and a 200 day moving average of $246.85. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $272.86.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.