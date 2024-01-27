LGT Group Foundation Lowers Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

LGT Group Foundation cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $4.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $377.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,464,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,963. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $392.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $368.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.45. The stock has a market cap of $123.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,984 shares of company stock worth $6,042,731. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $481.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.22.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

