Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Trims Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,673 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 50,320 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Visa were worth $65,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Visa by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,470 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in Visa by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 261,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $60,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in Visa by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 57,497 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Visa by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,123 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 21,745 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V traded down $4.67 on Friday, hitting $267.94. 8,586,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,831,572. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $272.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.85. The stock has a market cap of $491.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.41%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.48.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

