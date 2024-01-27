Meyer Handelman Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,497 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Visa by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,123 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 21,745 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Visa by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 48,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,145,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Visa by 1.8% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,076 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 136,516 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.48.

Visa Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $4.67 on Friday, hitting $267.94. 8,586,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,831,572. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.76 and a 52 week high of $272.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.85. The company has a market cap of $491.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

