The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.3 %

GS stock traded down $4.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $377.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,464,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,963. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $392.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $368.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total value of $2,763,877.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,144.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total value of $2,763,877.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,144.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,984 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,731. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.