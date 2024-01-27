Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

CRI stock traded up $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $76.31. 620,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,450. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $86.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.91 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carter’s will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $139,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,454. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 162.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,337 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carter’s by 17,623.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,459,000 after buying an additional 448,152 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the third quarter valued at $28,588,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the first quarter valued at $26,217,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at $22,564,000.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

