Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $2,261,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 98,060.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 343,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,279,000 after buying an additional 343,211 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Public Storage

Public Storage Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PSA traded down $1.80 on Friday, reaching $289.88. The stock had a trading volume of 562,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,660. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $285.06 and a 200 day moving average of $275.48. The stock has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.55. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 109.99%.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.