Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.44. The company had a trading volume of 14,265,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,174,696. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 over the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 683,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 17,256 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Randolph Co Inc lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 659,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

