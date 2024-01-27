Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Up 7%

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.67 and last traded at $19.67. 5,462,185 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 3,207,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LBRT

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Liberty Energy news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $485,183.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,864,271 shares in the company, valued at $55,309,073.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,457. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 172.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 111.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 8,240.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 42.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.