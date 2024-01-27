1,884 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Bought by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 562.5% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,000.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE A traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.99. 1,319,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,363. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $157.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.31.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.44.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599 in the last three months.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

