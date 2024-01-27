Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Graco by 64.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Graco by 569.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the second quarter worth $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Graco by 88.9% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Graco by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GGG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.75. The stock had a trading volume of 637,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,120. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.42. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.17 and a twelve month high of $87.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco Increases Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $1,047,025.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,546,001.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $1,047,025.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,546,001.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at $7,768,583.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,479. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GGG

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.