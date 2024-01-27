Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $451,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Realty Income by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 13,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on O. Bank of America downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.91.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $54.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,696,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,222,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $68.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average is $55.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 233.33%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

