Amphenol (NYSE:APH) PT Raised to $119.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $107.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Amphenol stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,241,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 15.36%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 6,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

