Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SLGN. Citigroup downgraded shares of Silgan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.29.

Get Silgan alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SLGN

Silgan Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE SLGN traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $43.80. The stock had a trading volume of 547,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,398. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Silgan has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $55.41.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $45,461.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,368.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,253,397.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $45,461.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,368.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,085 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,712. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Silgan by 151.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Silgan by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Silgan by 92.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Silgan during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Silgan by 34.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silgan

(Get Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.