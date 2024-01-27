Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) PT Lowered to $1.00

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTXGet Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Benchmark from $1.50 to $1.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Nutex Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NUTX remained flat at $0.14 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,828,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,609. Nutex Health has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $91.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTXGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Nutex Health had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutex Health will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas T. Vo purchased 275,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $63,296.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 269,822,776 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $62,059,238.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas T. Vo purchased 224,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $51,704.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,547,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,995,942.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 640,000 shares of company stock worth $148,600 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Nutex Health by 574.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22,693 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nutex Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Nutex Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Nutex Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Nutex Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 10.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutex Health Company Profile

Nutex Health Inc operates as a network of micro-hospitals. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management, and Real Estate. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care.

Further Reading

