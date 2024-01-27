Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) PT Lowered to $1.00

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Benchmark from $1.50 to $1.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUTX remained flat at $0.14 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,828,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,609. Nutex Health has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $91.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Nutex Health had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutex Health will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas T. Vo purchased 275,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $63,296.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 269,822,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,059,238.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Thomas T. Vo purchased 275,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $63,296.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 269,822,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,059,238.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas T. Vo purchased 224,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $51,704.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,547,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,995,942.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 640,000 shares of company stock worth $148,600 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Nutex Health by 574.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22,693 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nutex Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Nutex Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Nutex Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Nutex Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 10.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutex Health Inc operates as a network of micro-hospitals. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management, and Real Estate. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care.

