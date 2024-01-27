ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $820.00 at Mizuho

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $744.64.

NYSE:NOW traded up $2.75 on Thursday, hitting $769.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,799,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.49, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $703.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $619.89. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $405.37 and a 52 week high of $783.88.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,603,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,603,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

