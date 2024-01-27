Robert W. Baird Increases ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $870.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $780.00 to $870.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NOW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $744.64.

ServiceNow stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $769.44. 1,799,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $703.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $619.89. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $405.37 and a 12 month high of $783.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,603,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 16.3% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

