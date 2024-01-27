Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ASB. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.63.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Associated Banc

Associated Banc Trading Down 1.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Banc

NYSE ASB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.65. 1,788,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,240. Associated Banc has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $24.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $287,574.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,647.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $287,574.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,647.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 14,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $278,806.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,044.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,972 shares of company stock worth $915,203 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 319.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the third quarter worth about $82,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.