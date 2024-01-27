Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Given New $208.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $208.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $199.50.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.99. 2,073,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.98. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $151.86 and a twelve month high of $202.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 75,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after purchasing an additional 43,329 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $261,787,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $11,240,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

