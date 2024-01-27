Mizuho Lowers Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $400.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $520.25.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $5.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $361.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,460,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,272. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $342.69 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $461.51 and its 200 day moving average is $476.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Humana will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 25.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

