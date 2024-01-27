Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 3,661 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC stock traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $437.96. 1,147,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,976. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $469.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.98. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target (down previously from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $498.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

