The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Lowered by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,568 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 53,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,635,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 26,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $855,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,108,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,412,590. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $81.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.10.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,874 shares of company stock worth $2,906,135 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

