Kellanova (NYSE:K) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kellanova from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellanova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,300,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $72.30.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $3,886,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,709,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,323,522.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 700,200 shares of company stock worth $37,452,920 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Kellanova by 42,578.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,311,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,663,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in Kellanova during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,611,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kellanova by 29.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,990,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Kellanova by 27.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,890,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,922 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

