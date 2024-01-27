Sfmg LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after buying an additional 459,949 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,559,000 after purchasing an additional 163,932 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,125,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,292,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $151.10. 1,769,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535,506. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $151.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

