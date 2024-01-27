Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STX. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.35.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $90.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,071,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,965. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $92.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.12.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $112,503.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,025,763.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 16,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $1,245,459.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,095.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $112,503.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,378 shares in the company, valued at $54,025,763.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,976 shares of company stock valued at $7,793,161. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

