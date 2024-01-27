CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CSX. Bank of America upped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

Get CSX alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSX

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.39. 21,484,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,963,415. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSX

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.