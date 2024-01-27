CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.93% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.
CSX Trading Up 1.1 %
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
