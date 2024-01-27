Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $10.42 Million Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 74.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,980 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $10,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 394.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Boston Properties stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,714. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $79.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 57.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 318.70%.

About Boston Properties

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Articles

