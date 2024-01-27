Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,921 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in American International Group were worth $10,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 125.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in American International Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,496,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,111,000 after buying an additional 639,079 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 14.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,564,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,063. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.