Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 3,614 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 110.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Valero Energy by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.91. 5,285,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.23.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

