Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 33,284 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,987 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 33,284 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $11,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $45,384,890,000 after buying an additional 349,575,404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,343,546,000 after buying an additional 1,690,474 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after buying an additional 149,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,638,706 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,768,940,000 after buying an additional 726,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,936,503 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $768,078,000 after buying an additional 127,547 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.3 %

Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,182. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.13. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $143.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Electronic Arts

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total value of $347,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total value of $347,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $1,282,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,827,189.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,159 shares of company stock worth $4,287,169 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.