AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $269,000 in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,063,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,405 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,057,000 after acquiring an additional 761,082 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 685.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 604,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,318,000 after acquiring an additional 527,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,245,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $72,227.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,613.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $72,227.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,613.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $138,494.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,743.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,179. 7.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of OKTA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.77. The company had a trading volume of 941,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,419. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.59.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.
