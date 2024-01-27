AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 214,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 124,820 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,663,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 197,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. 8.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRON traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.96. 1,833,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,070. Cronos Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $747.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CRON shares. CIBC raised their target price on Cronos Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cronos Group from $1.78 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Cronos Group Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

