Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $12.50 Million Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,432 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hologic were worth $12,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 18.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.41. 1,816,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.66 and its 200 day moving average is $72.40. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.18.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

