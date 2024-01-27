AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $326,000 Stock Position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 160,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 39,945 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 106,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 40,508 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 77,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 24,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $11.70 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.22 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $14.80 to $12.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE CCU traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.04. 270,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,198. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $824.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.41 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.1146 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

