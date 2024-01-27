AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires 46,404 Shares of Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,404 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Enveric Biosciences worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENVB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Enveric Biosciences by 259.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,990,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 601.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83,938 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 276,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 135,474 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Enveric Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of ENVB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 63,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,103. Enveric Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92.

Enveric Biosciences Profile

Enveric Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ENVB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by $0.63. Analysts expect that Enveric Biosciences, Inc. will post -8.24 EPS for the current year.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs.

